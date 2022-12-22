Christmas may be the worst time to come down with a cough or cold – as pharmacies across Bedford will have limited opening hours.

Many pharmacies will be closed from Friday (December 23) to Wednesday, December 28, and again over the New Year period.

Here are the opening times for pharmacies in Bedford in case you need extra care:

A pharmacy technician grabs a bottle of drugs off a shelf (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Christmas Day

Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 4pm to 8pm

Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am

Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 10am to 2pm

Jhoots Pharmacy, 116 High Street North, Dunstable, LU6 1LN: 10am to 12pm

Boxing Day (December 26)

Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA: 10am to 4pm

Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 10am to 8pm

Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm

Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am

Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 12pm to 4pm

Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 11am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm

December 27

Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA: 10am to 4pm

Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 10am to 8pm

Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm

Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am

Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 12pm to 4pm

Superdrug in-store Pharmacy, 69-73 Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2TJ: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 11am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm

New Year's Day

Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA:10am to 4pm

Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 8am to 9pm

Blenheim Pharmacy, 9A Blenheim Crescent, Luton, LU3 1HA: 8am to 7pm

Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm

Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 10am to 12am

Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsbury Store, 34 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU1 1DY: 11am to 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Quantock Rise, Bramingham Park, Luton, LU3 4AB: 10am to 4pm

Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 10am to 4pm

Wheatfield Pharmacy, Wheatfield Surgery, 60 Wheatfield Road, Luton, LU4 0TR : 10am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm

Houghton Regis Pharmacy, Houghton Regis Med.Ctr., Peel St, Houghton Regis, LU5 5EZ: 10am to 4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsbury Store, 2-8 Luton Road, Dunstable, LU5 4RF: 10am to 4pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Skimpot Road, Dunstable, LU5 4JU: 10am to 4pm

January 2

Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA: 10am to 4pm

Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 10am to 8pm

Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm

Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am

Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 12pm to 4pm

Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 11am to 4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm

