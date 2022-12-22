Pharmacy Christmas opening times in Luton and Dunstable including Boots and Superdrug
Where you can get help over the bank holidays
Christmas may be the worst time to come down with a cough or cold – as pharmacies across Bedford will have limited opening hours.
Many pharmacies will be closed from Friday (December 23) to Wednesday, December 28, and again over the New Year period.
Here are the opening times for pharmacies in Bedford in case you need extra care:
Christmas Day
Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 4pm to 8pm
Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am
Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 10am to 2pm
Jhoots Pharmacy, 116 High Street North, Dunstable, LU6 1LN: 10am to 12pm
Boxing Day (December 26)
Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA: 10am to 4pm
Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 10am to 8pm
Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm
Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am
Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 12pm to 4pm
Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 11am to 4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm
December 27
Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA: 10am to 4pm
Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 10am to 8pm
Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm
Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am
Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 12pm to 4pm
Superdrug in-store Pharmacy, 69-73 Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2TJ: 8.30am to 5.30pm
Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 11am to 4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day
Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA:10am to 4pm
Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 8am to 9pm
Blenheim Pharmacy, 9A Blenheim Crescent, Luton, LU3 1HA: 8am to 7pm
Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm
Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 10am to 12am
Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsbury Store, 34 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU1 1DY: 11am to 5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Quantock Rise, Bramingham Park, Luton, LU3 4AB: 10am to 4pm
Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 10am to 4pm
Wheatfield Pharmacy, Wheatfield Surgery, 60 Wheatfield Road, Luton, LU4 0TR : 10am to 4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm
Houghton Regis Pharmacy, Houghton Regis Med.Ctr., Peel St, Houghton Regis, LU5 5EZ: 10am to 4pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsbury Store, 2-8 Luton Road, Dunstable, LU5 4RF: 10am to 4pm
Tesco in-store Pharmacy, Skimpot Road, Dunstable, LU5 4JU: 10am to 4pm
January 2
Asda Pharmacy, Wigmore Hall Shopping Ctr, Wigmore Lane, Stopsley, Luton, LU2 9TA: 10am to 4pm
Biscot Pharmacy, 157A Biscot Road, Luton, LU3 1AW: 10am to 8pm
Boots Pharmacy, 82-86 The Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2BG: 10am to 5pm
Dr. Pharmacy, 351 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY: 9am to 12am
Halfway Pharmacy, 731 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 0DU: 12pm to 4pm
Westbourne Pharmacy, 198B Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8JJ: 11am to 4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4JD: 10am to 4pm
If you do feel unwell over the bank holiday weekend, you can visit 111.nhs.uk online or call 111 free of charge 24 hours a day.