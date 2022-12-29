Pile of rubbish next to Luton NHS walk-in centre is 'health hazard and breeding ground for rats'

A mounting pile of rotting rubbish next to an NHS walk-in centre in Chapel Street Luton, is a health risk and breeding ground for vermin.

That’s according to resident Imran Khan who says litter has become a widespread problem across the town.

“It’s a disgrace, he said.

This pile of rubbish is next to the NHS walk-in centre in Chapel Road, Luton

“There’s tonnes of rubbish on the pathway past the NHS walk-in centre just outside Luton town centre. It’s been like this for the last few years.

He added: “There were rats the size of cats running round at the rear of the commercial buildings, the area there is flirty and dirty. There were needles on the floor, disposable gloves and tissue paper with blood stains next to the silver LBC waste bin.

“The rats can be seen running around and the rubbish has been flying on to the road due to the high winds.

“It was a good thing when King Charles visited Luton that he did not come across or walk round the back of the NHS walk-in centre for fresh air. This would have been embarrassing for us all and for the reputation of our town.”

