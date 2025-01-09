Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 1,000 appointments to fill in Luton Donor Centre over the next six weeks, the NHS is calling on the public to give blood.

People in the town are being urged to make giving blood one of their New Year’s resolutions this year as national figures released reveal that over the Christmas week demand for blood from hospitals exceeded collections by almost 3,000 units.

In England, there is an amber alert for low blood stocks. But with 1,223 appointments available at the Luton Donor Centre in St George’s Square over the next six weeks, there is still a chance to donate blood. And there is a particular need for people with O negative, B negative and Ro blood types.

Donors of Black heritage are also asked to come forward to help patients with sickle cell who need ethnically matched blood.

Picture of a blood bag taken as a cancer patient receives his blood transfusion. Picture: RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “New Year is a time when lots of people make resolutions. Make giving blood your resolution for 2025 and you will save up to three lives every time you donate.

“Between now and the middle of January we still have almost 11,000 appointments that we need to fill.

“The NHS needs life-saving blood all year round, so we are asking people to help us maintain the lifesaving supply of blood to hospitals this year by booking an appointment now.

“Giving blood is quick and easy - the whole process takes just one hour. Book an appointment today and save lives this year.”

Minister for Patient Safety, Baroness Merron said: “The NHS is in urgent need of blood and registering to donate is a simple yet powerful way to save lives.

“We are grateful to everyone who has donated so far but we know more needs to be done.

“This New Year, make it your resolution to give blood to help protect and support our NHS over winter.”

For those who don’t know their blood type, first time donors will find out after their first successful donation.

Click here or call 0300 123 23 23 to book an appointment.