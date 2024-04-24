Police investigate after Aldi recalls food from Dunstable warehouse that 'may have been tampered with'

An Aldi discount supermarket. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after Aldi recalled one of its products over fears it may have been tampered with.

Signature Flatbreads has recalled its Aldi Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of possible metal contamination.

The food manufacturer, which is based in Dunstable’s Chiltern Park Industrial Estate, said: “Signature Flatbreads is taking the precautionary step of recalling Aldi Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because of a possible presence of metal, as the product may have been tampered with. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed it was investigating. A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “Bedfordshire Police received a report of suspected contaminated food products that originated from a warehouse in Dunstable. Enquiries are ongoing, and police are working closely with both the Food Standards Agency and the warehouse affected.

“Anyone with information can report online quoting reference 40/14332/24.

On Aldi’s recall notice, the supermarket said: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White because this product may have been contaminated with pieces of metal. No other Aldi products are affected.”

The barcode is 4088600111827, and the products all have best before dates up to and including April 29 2024.