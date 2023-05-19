News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Priory Gardens GP surgery moves into new Dunstable health hub

Patients are to benefit from improved facilities and better access to appointments

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th May 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:42 BST

Dunstable’s Priory Gardens surgery has moved into its new premises at the Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub.

The general practice team was previously based on Church Street but is now in the Court Drive new building – with 20 clinical rooms.

The care board says the new premises will help the practice give patients better access to appointments with its growing primary care team.

The new health and social hub is managed by Central Bedfordshire CouncilThe new health and social hub is managed by Central Bedfordshire Council
The new health and social hub is managed by Central Bedfordshire Council
Most Popular

Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “The Integrated Health and Care Hub will help all of us to transform the way care is delivered to benefit people’s health and wellbeing by bringing together a mix of health and care professionals that will be delivering a range of health and care services.”

The hub brings together care services, social care, community and mental health services. The same team from Church Street moved over to the new site.

Related topics:DunstableLuton