Priory Gardens GP surgery moves into new Dunstable health hub
Patients are to benefit from improved facilities and better access to appointments
Dunstable’s Priory Gardens surgery has moved into its new premises at the Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub.
The general practice team was previously based on Church Street but is now in the Court Drive new building – with 20 clinical rooms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The care board says the new premises will help the practice give patients better access to appointments with its growing primary care team.
Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “The Integrated Health and Care Hub will help all of us to transform the way care is delivered to benefit people’s health and wellbeing by bringing together a mix of health and care professionals that will be delivering a range of health and care services.”
The hub brings together care services, social care, community and mental health services. The same team from Church Street moved over to the new site.