Dunstable’s Priory Gardens surgery has moved into its new premises at the Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub.

The general practice team was previously based on Church Street but is now in the Court Drive new building – with 20 clinical rooms.

The care board says the new premises will help the practice give patients better access to appointments with its growing primary care team.

The new health and social hub is managed by Central Bedfordshire Council

Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “The Integrated Health and Care Hub will help all of us to transform the way care is delivered to benefit people’s health and wellbeing by bringing together a mix of health and care professionals that will be delivering a range of health and care services.”