Professor appointed Chair of the East of England Partnership for Innovation in Integrated Care

Prof Yannis Pappas

A leading academic from the University of Bedfordshire has been appointed as Chair of the East of England Partnership for Innovation in Integrated Care (EPIIC), a major regional initiative that aims to strengthen collaboration between universities and the NHS to improve health and social care.

Professor Yannis Pappas, Professor of Public Health and Integrated Care, will lead EPIIC in its mission to advance evidence-based innovation and support long-term, sustainable improvements in integrated care delivery throughout the East of England.

EPIIC is a major regional collaboration between six East of England universities, supported by approximately £20 million in NHS funding, designed to generate evidence that supports health and social care decision-making across the region’s Integrated Care Systems (ICSs). Its mission is to drive innovation, share best practices, and ensure the scaling and sustainability of local health and care initiatives to improve outcomes for both service users and the workforce.

As Chair, Professor Pappas will play a leading role in steering the partnership’s strategic direction and fostering collaboration among universities, NHS organisations, and other regional partners. His appointment reflects his long-standing leadership in integrated care, health services research, and innovation.

Speaking about the appointment, Professor Pappas said: ‘It is a privilege to be appointed Chair of EPIIC, and an opportunity to make use of this unique resource and skill that we have across the East of England to improve health and care services for our users and the workforce.

“It is also a testament to the consistent and innovative work that we have been doing on integrated care for more than a decade at the University of Bedfordshire. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the region and expand the EPIIC remit by incorporating partners from the broader group of stakeholders.”

Professor Pappas brings to the role extensive experience as a health services researcher, with a career spanning both the NHS and industry. He is also the Director of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICS Research and Innovation Hub, where he works to support regional stakeholders with making positive changes in health and social care.

Professor Andrew Church, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation at the University, said: “We are delighted to see Professor Pappas appointed as Chair of the East of England Partnership for Innovation in Integrated Care. This appointment is a reflection of his outstanding leadership in health and care innovation, as well as the University’s strong commitment to impactful, evidence-based research.

“The University of Bedfordshire is proud to play a key role in shaping the future of integrated care through collaboration with our regional partners, ensuring that research excellence continues to make a real difference to communities across the East of England.”

For more information on the East of England Partnership for Innovation in Integrated Care, click here.