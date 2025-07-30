File photo of a doctor speaking to a patient. (generic photo: Adobe Stock).

A £27.5m community diagnostic centre to be built in Luton can benefit patient care and contribute to tackling local health inequalities, a meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serving Luton and parts of south Bedfordshire, the centre is “a vital initiative to meet the growing health needs of the BLMK region,” according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

With its 985,000 population projected to increase by 17 per cent, during the next 15 years, the region faces significant healthcare challenges because of varying levels of deprivation and health outcomes, warned the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luton in particular has pronounced ethnic diversity and life expectancy disparities, with men living 9.7 fewer years and women 4.1 in the most deprived areas.

“High rates of conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, tuberculosis and cancer, further strain the need for timely healthcare services. The centre will target unmet health needs, especially in areas with poorer outcomes, while aligning with national diagnostic priorities and BLMK’s strategic goals.

“The University of Bedfordshire site in the town was selected for its central location, good accessibility and opportunities for future expansion of the centre.”

A national strategy for diagnostic improvement offers BLMK a key opportunity to improve services, meet growing population needs and prioritise early diagnoses for better outcomes, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While progress has been made in elective care recovery, challenges remain post-Covid. With 85 per cent of clinical pathways relying on diagnostics, rising demand without expanded capacity poses a challenge.

“Non-elective pressures are also delaying essential tests for elective care, making a robust diagnostic solution critical.” The centre will offer services, including GI endoscopy, CT scanning, and DEXA scanning, explained the report.

“These are crucial for pathways, such as respiratory care, cardiology, liver disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer diagnostics. Those services will focus on early detection and timely management of chronic and acute conditions.

“The £27.5m capital investment will develop one of the university’s underused teaching buildings into the centre, which is planned to open to patients in 2027.

“Patient benefits include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

diagnostics and follow-up care under one roof;

improved outcomes with early detection through timely interventions;

better patient experience;

reduced waiting times and delays in diagnosis;

and service access without travel burden coming to the main hospital site.

“All the clinically trained staff working in the centre when it opens will be employed by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and would have been seen by patients in a hospital setting previously.

“A business case has been approved, and a future phase two for the centre could be rapidly progressed, subject to a capital funding opportunity,” added the report.

“The partnership between higher education and health will strengthen teaching and training opportunities, as well as placements, develop career pathways into health-related careers, and offer opportunities for research and development.”

Describing it as a “really exciting development”, trust chief executive David Carter told the group: “It’s part of a national funding programme and we’ve been allocated £25m.

“There are mutual benefits from us having a clinical facility in the heart of the education campus,” he said. “It’s a partnership with plenty of synergy.”