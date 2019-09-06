Relay for Life Luton team take on 24 hour walk to fight cancer

A spirited team of fundraisers are ready to take on the 24-hour Relay For Life, Luton in memory of their loved ones.

The Simply Deez Warriors are heading to Stockwood Athletics Centre this weekend (noon September 7 - noon September 8 ), where they will walk round its track to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Clockwise from top life: Dee's father, little girl Darcey, Tene's uncle, Nike's loved ones, and team member Sonya.

The ladies join nine other teams who are hoping to raise a joint goal of £30,000 in total.

Simply Deez Warrior, Shelley Titmus, said: “I have a large family, so cancer is no stranger to us.

“This year I will especially be thinking about my dad, Jim. He died three years ago from pancreatic cancer.

“I will also be thinking of my cousin’s little girl Darcey, who is four years old, and is around nine months into treatment for leukaemia.”

Sonya Lake said: “I am walking for both my grandmothers who lost their fight.”

Meanwhile team mate Tene Edwards added: “I lost my beautiful, sweet grandmother to lymph node cancer in 2009, my funny, vibrant Uncle Lance to stomach cancer in 2016, and my radiant mother survived breast cancer in 2018 - but she is scarred for life.”

During the relay, families can go to the athletics centre and enjoy live performances, activities, games and stalls. If you donate at the warriors’ stall you will receive a gift.

Member Nike Akiti said: “I have lost several people to cancer - two this year, all who are very dear to me,” while Theresa Rhodes, said: “I joined, because my dad and my uncle died of cancer, and my two aunties are cancer survivors.”

Dee Bailey added: “My dad passed away from melanoma cancer in August 2014. I want to highlight to the African/Caribbean community that we need to talk about cancer.”

Debra Cavallo concluded: “When it comes to cancer, I don’t have nice words to say. It’s cruel and removes all dignity from people.”

Families are invited to come along and watch local cancer survivors walk a lap of honour, which opens the relay, and there will also be lots of fun to enjoy, including stalls, music, and games.

A particular highlight is the poignant Candle of Hope ceremony to “see the darkness lit up in memory of those we’ve lost” and in celebration of those still here.

For more information about the event, call 0300 123 1026 (open Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm).

People can also email contact@relayforlife.org.uk

Donate: https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=1905&pg=entry. Click on Simply Deez Warriors.