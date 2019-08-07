Remembering Luton lad Brett and his love of the Hatters

The Luton community rallied together to hold a charity football match and keep the memory of a young Hatters fan alive.

On July 20, players gathered to remember their dear friend, Brett Beasey-Webb, who was just 21 when he died unexpectedly in July 2016.

The memorial match.

The Crawley Green FC player’s family and friends were once again on a mission to help the charity, Cardiac Risk In the Young (CRY), and stop sudden cardiac death taking another life.

Brett’s mother Alison Beasey said: “Brett’s friends Scott Barden and Ian Morey organised the occasion, and the Orange team, captained by ‘Sloth’ Alex Abbot, were once again victorious.

“Proceeds from the entrance fees, barbecue and raffle raised £2,000, which will be donated to Cardiac Risk in the Young.”

Ian said: “It was another successful day, but it’s not really about the money, it’s keeping the memory of Brett alive.”

Each week, at least 12 young people in the UK die suddenly as a result of undiagnosed heart conditions, and the charity CRY aims to save lives and provide support, information, and screening.

The event was sponsored by Crawley Green Football Club.

Chairman Tony Talbot, said: “We were more than happy to help out for such a worthy cause. We hear so many bad things about young people nowadays, but the behaviour of everybody who attended was impeccable.”

Brett, like his father, George, was a dedicated Hatters supporterand John Buttle from Luton Town Football Club was kind enough to arrange some memorabilia and ticket donations.

Family and friends will always remember Brett’s love of the game, and how he enjoyed organising trips.

To find out more about CRY visit www.c-r-y.org.uk