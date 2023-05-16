Robotic surgery: Luton & Dunstable Hospital invests millions into cutting edge technology

Many worry robots are taking over the world but when it means you could have less invasive surgery, surely that’s a good thing.

No longer a conversation between science fiction writers, but when you next have surgery at Luton & Dunstable University Hospital, it could be at the (robotic) hands of a da Vinci Xi.

Robot surgery

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has invested nearly £4 million on a pair, supplied by Intuitive Surgical – one at Luton & Dunstable University Hospital and one at Bedford Hospital.

They are being used across a range of different specialties, treating patients with conditions ranging from bowel and bladder cancer to endometriosis, and complex head and neck conditions.

No need to be scared as robotic assisted surgery carries many benefits for patients – it is less invasive, leads to less pain post-operatively, and can lead to a faster recovery time.

How does robotic assisted surgery work?

The robots have a modular configuration, with four mechanical arms and a surgical instrument attached to each arm. They are controlled by a surgeon seated at a computer console near the operating table, and supported by the operating department team.

The console gives the surgeon a magnified high-definition, 3D view of the area, so they can perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than using conventional techniques.

The tiny wristed instruments move like a human hand, but with a wider range of motion, allowing surgeons to perform a variety of different procedures with a few small incisions.

Other members of the surgical team will position themselves around the patient and the robot, and view the operation on monitors.

When did the trust introduce this new technology?

The first robotic assisted surgical procedure was carried out at Bedford Hospital on April 17 by colorectal surgeon Katharine Bevan, followed on May 2 by the first procedure at the L&D – which was done by surgeon Firas Younis.

Apparently, both procedures went smoothly and the patients recovered well.