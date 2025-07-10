Salvation Army helps Luton man achieve debt-free life after years of struggle

For years, Ivan Butler 49, avoided opening letters, ignored phone calls, and lived in fear of debt collectors knocking on his door.

Struggling with addiction, mental health crises, and overwhelming debt, he felt trapped—until The Salvation Army’s Debt Advice Service in Luton gave him the tools and support to rebuild his life.

Two years after enrolling in the programme, Ivan has been declared debt-free, receiving a Debt Relief Order (DRO) —a milestone he once thought impossible. Born and raised in Luton, Ivan’s journey from financial chaos to stability is a testament to resilience, discipline, and the power of compassionate support.

Ivan said, "Before, I felt worthless. Now, I’m providing for my kids, paying bills on time, and even saving. It feels like I pressed the reset button.”

Before seeking help, Ivan’s life was dominated by drug and alcohol addiction, and untreated mental health struggles. At some point he lived in temporary hostels, relied on food parcels, and ignored mounting debts.

"I wasn’t opening letters or paying bills. Everything went on addiction—my four children, rent, food, it all came last.

After a psychotic breakdown in 2023, Ivan was hospitalised and subsequently referred to The Salvation Army’s debt team. With their guidance, he faced his finances for the first time, setting up payment plans and learning to budget.

Ivan admits: "The biggest challenge was being responsible. I’d never managed money well—it burned a hole in my pocket."

Debt Advice Service Coordinators, at Luton Salvation Army, Tracy Janes and Stephen Yorke helped him negotiate with creditors, set up direct debits, and prioritise essentials. Slowly, Ivan regained control.

Tracy said; “Supporting Ivan over the past few years has been incredibly rewarding—we’ve seen such a transformation in him. When he first came to us, he felt ashamed and overwhelmed, even struggling to open his post, but he knew he had to take control of his situation. Despite facing mental health challenges, Ivan was determined to provide for his family and return to work. With support from our team and partner agencies, he gradually learned to budget and explore debt solutions.”

“As he grew stronger, he decided a fresh start was what he needed, leading him to apply for a Debt Relief Order. Delivering the news that his application was approved was a highlight for us—the relief in his voice was immediate, knowing the weight of his debts had finally lifted. These moments are why we do what we do: helping people like Ivan become debt-free and ready to embrace the future.”

Now debt-free, Ivan describes the relief as "a reset button."

"I don’t have to hide anymore. I can buy my kids ice cream, pay my rent, and finally feel like I’m worth something. I’m not just surviving—I’m living. This is the miracle I needed."

Ivan urges others in debt to seek help:

"Find the root cause—for me, it was mental health and addiction. Don’t suffer alone."

The Salvation Army Debt Advice Service provides free, confidential, and non-judgmental support to help individuals regain control of their finances. Their trained advisors offer practical guidance on managing debt, negotiating with creditors, and accessing relief options such as Debt Relief Orders (DROs) or breathing space schemes. The service also assists with budgeting, benefit checks, and long-term financial planning, ensuring people can move toward stability with dignity.

Available in many local Salvation Army community centres across the UK, the programme is open to anyone struggling with debt, regardless of background or circumstances. The Salvation Army’s holistic approach often connects clients with additional support, including mental health resources and emergency aid and employability support, addressing the root causes of financial hardship. To learn more about this service visit their website: Debt advice | The Salvation Army.