Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid visits Luton and Dunstable Hospital

He was visiting to see the building that will improve maternity and neonatal care and provide new operating theatres and critical care provision at the hospital.

The building is part of a £168 million investment. The hospital is also undergoing a £20 million upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Department.

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, said: “Luton and Dunstable Hospital does an amazing job locally and has looked after me and my family, with my youngest daughter being born here.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid MP, visited Luton and Dunstable Hospital

"We are very fortunate to have such good care available to us locally from such a dedicated team of staff.