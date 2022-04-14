Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid visits Luton and Dunstable Hospital
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid MP, visited Luton and Dunstable Hospital today (April 14)
He was visiting to see the building that will improve maternity and neonatal care and provide new operating theatres and critical care provision at the hospital.
The building is part of a £168 million investment. The hospital is also undergoing a £20 million upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Department.
South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, said: “Luton and Dunstable Hospital does an amazing job locally and has looked after me and my family, with my youngest daughter being born here.
"We are very fortunate to have such good care available to us locally from such a dedicated team of staff.
"It was a great pleasure to be able to welcome the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to the hospital and to discuss issues facing the NHS, including general practice which continues to be under great pressure at the moment.”