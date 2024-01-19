Secretary of State visits Evergreen Service

A specialist NHS inpatient mental health service for young people run by East London NHS Foundation Trust has been visited by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Victoria Atkins MP.

This was the Secretary of State’s first visit to a mental health service and she spent time speaking with staff and service users at Evergreen, based on the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital site, on Thursday, January 17.

She was particularly impressed by the work of the unit to support young people to remain connected to their communities, by Evergreen's message of hope, and by the support offered to families. Evergreen is a CAMHS (child and adolescent services) tier 4 inpatient service that opened in February 2023. The service has eight general adolescent beds and provides specialist, short-term care for children and young people aged 13-17 with severe or complex mental health difficulties.

Care is provided for teenagers from Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK). Evergreen is also open to admissions for children and young people under the care of other NHS services across the east of England. BLMK Integrated Care System (BLMK ICS) was provided with funding of £17m from NHS England to establish, staff and run the centre for three years. East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides mental health services in Bedfordshire and Luton, led the project working in collaboration with Central and North West London Foundation Trust (CNWL), the provider of mental health services in Milton Keynes, BLMK ICS, and other local partners.

The Secretary of State talking with Evergreen team members

The ethos of the unit centres on supporting young people to remain connected to their local community during their admission and these partnerships are key.

The Secretary of State was met by ELFT Interim Chief Executive, Lorraine Sunduza, consultant psychiatrist and associate clinical director Dr Alex Sales, service manager Valentine Dube, BLMK ICB Chair Dr Rima Makarem and BLMK ICB Chief Executive Felicity Cox. “We see young people come through the door at their most vulnerable,” said Valentine Dube. “Being able to help them and make a real difference is what makes this job so rewarding.” Lorraine Sunduza emphasised the added benefit the unit - the first of its kind for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes system - provides for recovery is by helping keep young people from the area close to their loved ones and communities.

Dr Rima Makarem said: “I am proud to celebrate the work of The Evergreen Unit in Luton.

