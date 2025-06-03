Share your views to help shape pharmacy services in Luton

Pharmaceuticals and prescriptions awaiting collection are seen inside a independent chemist shop. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Luton Borough Council is calling on those in the town to help improve the services provided by pharmacies by filling out a new survey.

A consultation by LBC’s public health team was released this week as the council looks the current and future needs of local people for pharmacy services, for its pharmaceutical needs assessment (PNA).

The assessment looks at what pharmacy services are already available, whether there are any gaps, how services could be improved or expanded and suggest future developments.

LBC developed a draft pharmaceutical needs assessment earlier this year, but now the council is asking for opinions on the document – to help identify if pharmacies should be offering other services that will meet the needs of residents or whether existing services could be improved.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health, said: “The council is committed to helping local people live healthier lives and we are fully aware of the vital role pharmacies play in preventative health care.

“I would encourage everyone to take part in this consultation to help ensure the PNA accurately reflects the current needs of our residents and that pharmacies are offering the right services to meet community health needs.

“The easiest way to share your views is by completing our survey online at https://engage.luton.gov.uk/ however you can request a paper version by contacting our public health team.”

Click here to look at the draft pharmaceutical needs assessment and to complete the online survey. The submissions must be sent in by August 3.