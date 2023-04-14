The children’s emergency department at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has received a donation from a housebuilding company to help it create new stress-relieving features for its patients.

Barratt David Wilson North Thames made a £1,500 donation to the hospital, with the money spent on adding four interactive sky panels across the department to reduce stress and anxiety. The ceiling panels show bright skies and help to make the space more friendly and less scary for children by creating the illusion of being outside.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “The staff at Luton and Dunstable Hospital work tirelessly every day to provide the highest quality of care to their patients, some of whom may be residents at our development.”

Pictured: The house builder's representatives with the donation

He added: “The NHS, and its staff, are under an extreme amount of stress at the moment, and we hope our donation will go some way to help ease that pressure.”

Deputy fundraising manager at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, Charmaine Norrish, thanked the company for their donation. She said: “The team are always grateful for the support from generous organisations, and this one from Barratt David Wilson North Thames couldn’t have come at a better time for our Sky Panel Appeal.”

