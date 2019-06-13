Special garden party to thank Luton care home manager Erica

A Luton care home held a special garden party to celebrate the hard work of its new manager.

Ambassador House Care Home, Lansdowne Road, held the celebrations on June 1 to say a special thank you to the home’s manager, Erica Tucker.

Sally Brooks, activity coordinator at Ambassador House, said: “Erica took over the home in November 2018 when it badly needed some care, attention, and leadership, and what she has accomplished in this short period of time is amazing.

“Her hard work and dedication achieved a ‘Good’ rating from Luton Borough Council in just four months.”

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Maria Lovell, opened the party with a few words thanking Erica and all her staff, and guests also enjoyed meeting animals from Reptile World and Fantastic Entertainment.

The Deputy Mayor joined everyone for lunch and took time to speak to Erica personally, saying “What you have achieved here is wonderful .

“Please keep up the good work - you have my full support”.

The care home will be holding an open day on Friday, June 28, from 11am as part of National Care Home Open Day.