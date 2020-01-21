Special makeover for Luton’s Keech Hospice Care rooms will help families

An exciting makeover has begun at Luton’s Keech Hospice Care which will see its children’s services family accommodation transformed.

Barratt and David Wilson North Thames is beginning work on the rooms so that patients and their loved ones can have a comfortable stay, allowing them to spend untroubled time at the hospice.

Ready for action: 2020 will be an exciting year for Keech Hospice Care.

Lisa Knighton, sales office manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames, said: “We are making over the children’s family accommodation at the Keech Hospice Care, including three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and converting a bathroom into a staff room.

“We have got a variety of staff volunteering throughout January, as well as contractors and external individuals that we have roped in to the project, as well as donations and services to keep us going.”

The leading developer aims to have finished their project by February meaning that more people will be able to enjoy the new facilities at the hospice.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said: “We are beyond thrilled that our family accommodation for our children’s service is getting this makeover.

“It’s going to make a real difference to the families who will use it and provide them a fantastic space for overnight and short stays, whilst their child receives vital care.

“As a charity, we need to raise £6 million every year to provide our specialist care for children, adults and their families, and rely on our community’s support to raise 70 per cent of this funding.

“We are grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Thames for its support and for helping us continue making the difference when it matters the most.”

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, who have life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

The care at the hospice supports adults and children to live pain and symptom free, to understand what’s happening to them, to stay out of hospital and to make the most of the time that they have.

To contact Keech Hospice Care, call: 01582 492339.