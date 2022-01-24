Survey says come to Luton if you want a relaxing time

Did you know Luton is the among the top towns and cities in the country to relax in?

A recent survey by retailer Plumbnation, puts the town second, after Norwich, gaining points for its number of spas and yoga instructors.

Luton was the top-scoring place when it came to two different factors, its number of spas and yoga instructors, benefitting from the fact that the town is located just 29 miles away from London.

A spokesperson for Plumbnation said: "Relaxation is vitally important. It allows us to switch off for a while and forget about money, jobs, relationships and all our other day to day worries.

"We all have our own ways of switching off and relaxing, whether it’s listening to music, cooking, or taking a long soak in the bathroom.

"If you live in a city, you’ll know they aren’t necessarily the most relaxing of places, but that’s why it’s even more important that you take the time to try and achieve something of a zen atmosphere, whether that’s with a spa break, chilling in the park with a book, or booking a yoga class.

"We’ve looked at these factors and more to define which parts of the UK truly are the best places for switching off."

Norwich got the top spot for its number of dog friendly spas and swimming pools and low levels of air pollution.

Luton came tops for spas with nearby spas working out at 30.44 per 100,000 people in the town. As well as the likes of the famous Luton Hoo country house, other spas in the local area include Bannatyne Luton and Champneys Henlow Grange.

And the town also came tops in nearby yoga teachers with 451.46 per 100,000 population.

Thirty of the biggest towns and cities were included in the survey, which also considered green spaces, population density and the number of swimming pools.