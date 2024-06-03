Swim4Finn gala for charity that helped young Dunstable boy
Finn Hurley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December 2022 on the day of his big brother Luke’s birthday.
And Dunstable Swimming Club wants to raise funds for Young Lives V Cancer which has helped support the Hurley family through Finn’s treatment.
Swim4Finn is being held on June 8 at the Dunstable Centre from 5pm and club members are being joined by swimmers from Bletchley, Berko and Flitwick for a fun, fast night of fundraising and racing.
DSC chairman Sarah Cooper said: “This year we will be fundraising for Young Lives V Cancer. A charity very close to our hearts as they have been supporting one of our families for the past few years.
“Finn had intensive rounds of chemo, radiotherapy and immunotherapy for 18 months. The majority of this time was spent in hospital, away from his family. Finn is now going through end of treatment scans, but this invasive course of treatment has left him with permanent hearing loss and severe kidney damage.”
“Through this period, Young Lives v Cancer has supported Finn, Luke and the whole Hurley family. As part of DSC, we would like to dedicate our charity gala this year to Finn.”
You can donate to Young Lives V Cancer online here. You can also use the link to get in touch with the club to donate raffle prizes for the gala.
Sarah added: “We would really like to raise as much interest as possible for this event, to help raise money and awareness for young lives v cancer. Any support you could give would be amazing!”
