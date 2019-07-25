Tasty treats for Luton’s Young at Heart in Stockwood Park

The sun shone as 115 guests and 25 volunteers from the Young@Heart companionship Café eagerly arrived at Stockwood Park, in Luton, for their annual picnic.

The successful event, attended by those living with dementia and their carers, was organised by Home Instead Senior Care Luton and Central Bedfordshire, and volunteers from Young@Heart Café.

All those who attended enjoyed a picnic provided by the Young@Heart Café and catered for by the Discovery Centre Café.

Guests were entertained with live music from three volunteer musicians, who sang songs from the 50s to present day and there was plenty of dancing and singing from the guests. There was even a pony experience at Baylands Stables, which was a highlight for many.

Home Instead Senior Care owner, Maria Collins, said: “The annual picnic was a great success and all 115 guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“I would like to thank Baylands Stables for hosting the pony experience, our singers who entertained us all with great music, and all of the amazing volunteers and Discovery Café staff.

“Our aim is for those who are living with dementia to be able to experience new things, make new friends and just have fun! Guests of the Young @ Heart Café meet every Wednesday at St John’s Parish Centre, but when we can, it is great to utilise our beautiful surroundings and visit new places.”

Young@Heart Café is free to attend and is held at St John’s Parish Centre in Sundon Park, Luton, from 2pm to 4pm every Wednesday. There is tea and cake on offer, as well as a singalong and more.