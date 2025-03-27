Team GB star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey urges people to attend much-anticipated launch of Houghton Regis Leisure & Community Centre

The final touches are being made ahead of the launch of the site, which will be run by award-winning operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

The state-of-the-art centre features a 25m main pool, learner pool with moveable floor, fitness suite, group exercise studios and squash courts. It also includes a café, flexible community space, relaxation room and children’s outdoor play zone.

The new leisure centre has been made possible by investment from Central Bedfordshire Council and a £20m grant from central Government.

Five-times Olympian Mark Foster

Harry, three times a medallist at the Commonwealth Games, will be joined at the Family Fun Day by five-times Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, with both meeting and greeting the public and joining in the activity programme.

And Harry wants to see as many of the local community at the new facility as possible.

“I’m going to be down at the brand-new Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre for their Family Fun Day,” he said.

“I’m going to be down there with Mark Foster and I’m excited to see everyone, so do come along because it’s going to be a fun day.”

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the local community to this state-of-the-art centre.

“A new era of leisure and community in Houghton Regis is beginning, with fantastic facilities offering something for everyone, regardless of your age, interests or ability.

“We are confident that our huge programme of activities and celebrity involvement will prove the perfect way to launch this amazing centre.”

Cllr Steve Watkins, Executive Member for Assets, Business and Housing at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We have been working hard to deliver a brand new, state of the art leisure and community centre for the local people of Houghton Regis – and I am very excited that this weekend it’ll be opening its doors for the first time and welcoming people to come in and have a look at this impressive facility.

“The Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre adds to the already extensive selection of leisure centres we have right across Central Bedfordshire and we hope everyone makes use of this brilliant new addition. We’ve invested over £50m into the Kingsland Campus in the last couple of years and it’s great to see the area being developed to benefit everyone, especially our young people.”