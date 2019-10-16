These are Luton’s 10 best GP practices - as rated by you Luton Today can reveal a list of the town’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients. See if your GP practice made the list. 1. Sundon Medical Centre 142/144 Sundon Park Road, Luton - 95% of patients describe their overall experience as good. Google other Buy a Photo 2. The Ashcroft Practice 49 Ashcroft Road Stopsley Luton - 92% of patients describe their overall experience as good. Google other Buy a Photo 3. The Oakley Surgery Addington Way Off Oakley Road Luton - 91% of patients describe their overall experience as good. Google other Buy a Photo 4. Caddington Surgery 33 Manor Road, Caddington, Luton - 90% of patients described their overall experience as good. Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3