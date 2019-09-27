Three cheers for Luton makeup maestro Shelley as she takes on Olympia Beauty Challenge!

A makeup artist from Luton whose work has featured in London Fashion Week is taking on another Olympic challenge!

Mum-of-four and gran-of-one Shelley Andreff admits she could always do with an extra pair of hands.

Two of Shelley's creations

But none would have the skills with a brush and pallet that have seen Shelley make a rapid mark on the fashion industry - her ornamental facial creations range from natural ingénues to Luton's most flamboyant drag queens!

Shelley, who trained at Barnfield College, has been lead makeup artist with award-winning education program 'Fashion Show:Live' for two years and this summer she collaborated with celebrated designer Pierre Garroudi in his 2020 London Fashion Week collection.

Now, the busy mum is taking on her biggest challenge yet - competing head to head with celebrity makeup artists for the Olympia Beauty Challenge due to take place on Monday at Olympia's headquarters in London.

Shelley, who cares for three children with special needs, said: "Makeup is my therapy, it's my time away from the stresses having a large family can bring.

One of Shelly's models sports a punk rock look with designer Pierre Garroudi

"My husband is so supportive and he encourages me to take every opportunity I can.

"My favourite specialism is creative makeup. At London Fashion Week, Pierre Garroudi was happy for me to take the lead with the makeup and just do my thing. He said to me that 'if you think it's enough, add more' and I loved that!

"I suffer from anxiety and depression and I think it is so important to take time out for yourself, to give yourself time to breathe and not be mum for a while."

People come from all across Europe to take part in the Olympia Beauty Challenge and celebrity judges include sisters Nicola Chapman and Sam Chapman.

Shelley added: "I can;t wait! The theme is Alexander McQueen and we have to create the outfit too!"

Visit Luton Today on Tuesday for a report of Shelley's progress in the competition. To see more of Shelley's work, visit www.instagram.com/rose_violets_mua/.