Toddington dad takes on two running challenges in a month for cancer charity

He hopes to raise money to fund cancer imaging services
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
A dad from Toddington man is taking on the second of two running challenges in a month to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Rick Wilmott has raised over £1,000 for Paul Strickland Scanner Centre after taking part in The Big Half in London on Sunday (September 3). He ran a 13.1-mile course, starting by Tower Bridge and finishing at Cutty Sark.

He will be back running again on September 24 with his sister, Kristie Wilmott, and friend, Sam Bridge. Rick explained: “I am running the Vitality 10k and The Big Half, both within a month. I must be mad. It is a fantastic cause.”

Rick and his daughter. Picture: Rick Wilmott
Money raised by Rick will go to a cancer centre in Northwood, which provides CT, MRI and PET/CT scans to diagnose and monitor cancer and other conditions. Rick said: “Paul Strickland Scanner Centre is a charity close to my heart as not only did they look after my dad before he passed away, but they are also looking after my mum. Nothing like keeping it in the family!”

Rick is no stranger to charity work, after already raising over £4,000 from previous events. The scanner centre at Mount Vernon Hospital operates as an independent medical charity and is a world leader in CT-MRI and PET-CT imaging for cancer.

He added: “Here’s hoping we can raise some much-needed funds for the charity on these two challenges!”

Anyone who wants to donate to Rick’s fundraiser can click here.

