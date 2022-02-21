Toddington man is doing gruelling marathon in memory of his dad
He will be tackling the 4x4x48 challenge
A Toddington man is raising money for Paul Strickland Scanner Centre by running four miles every four hours over 48 hours on March 4.
Rick Wilmott, a 40-year-old sales manager, is taking part in the demanding 4X4X48 Challenge.
And so far he has almost doubled his initial fundraising target of £1,000.
He said: “In Sept 2019 my dad was diagnosed with cancer. Prior to my dad passing away, he spent a lot of time at Mount Vernon Hospital undergoing treatments, and the work that everyone does at the hospital is amazing. I would love to be able to help raise vital funds to help other families identify cancer early.”
Any money raised will go towards providing very high-quality, next-generation cancer imaging services at Paul Strickland Scanner Centre, located at Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood.
The scanner centre operates as an independent medical charity and is a recognised centre of excellence and world leader in CT-MRI and PET-CT imaging for cancer.
Rick has been training for over a month. "I’ve been on the treadmill every day and plan to increase the number of daily runs over the next few weeks. It’s all going to plan hopefully!”
If you would like to sponsor Rick, donate online https//www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rick-Wilmott