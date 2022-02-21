Toddington man is doing gruelling marathon in memory of his dad

Rick Wilmott

A Toddington man is raising money for Paul Strickland Scanner Centre by running four miles every four hours over 48 hours on March 4.

Rick Wilmott, a 40-year-old sales manager, is taking part in the demanding 4X4X48 Challenge.

And so far he has almost doubled his initial fundraising target of £1,000.

He said: “In Sept 2019 my dad was diagnosed with cancer. Prior to my dad passing away, he spent a lot of time at Mount Vernon Hospital undergoing treatments, and the work that everyone does at the hospital is amazing. I would love to be able to help raise vital funds to help other families identify cancer early.”

Any money raised will go towards providing very high-quality, next-generation cancer imaging services at Paul Strickland Scanner Centre, located at Mount Vernon Hospital in Northwood.

The scanner centre operates as an independent medical charity and is a recognised centre of excellence and world leader in CT-MRI and PET-CT imaging for cancer.

Rick has been training for over a month. "I’ve been on the treadmill every day and plan to increase the number of daily runs over the next few weeks. It’s all going to plan hopefully!”