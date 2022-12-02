Two GP practices under the same roof after major renovation at Luton's Kingsway Health Centre

The health centre reopens

A major renovation at Luton’s Kingsway Health Centre has meant a second GP practice has been able to move in.

The centre now boasts a safe and modern primary care facility – and Conway Medical Centre has moved into the first floor.

The updated premises will improve space and clinical capacity and allow both practices to continue to accept new patients.

The centre has separate reception desks and touch screen technology for the two practices, as well as additional clinical and digital consulting rooms.

It has been redecorated with new flooring throughout the building, new automatic entrance doors and a new lift.

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB) chair Rima Makarem said: “I am delighted with the renovation of the premises and for the local people who use these services.

"The renovation will provide our local population with a safe and modern primary care facility that can continue to employ more health care professionals and work collaboratively with other GP practices and health and care providers in our area.”

The refurbishment was carried out by NHS Property Services. Spokesperson Richard Overall said: “The redevelopment has been delivered to the highest quality standards, designed to provide the local community with efficient, flexible, modern and accessible accommodation for many years to come.

"We are confident the new premises will help to create a positive experience for patients, visitors and the many staff who care for them here.”