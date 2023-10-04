Two Luton GP practices have joined East London NHS Foundation Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingsway Health Centre and Bramingham Park Medical Centre joined East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which is rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), on October 1, 2023.

ELFT's Interim CEO, Lorraine Sunduza, and the Executive Director of Primary Care, Dr Mohit Venkataram, along with members of the Primary Care Directorate Management Team, visited both Kingsway and Bramingham practices on October 2, extending a warm welcome to the newly joined members.

The two practices have more than 30 staff and provide care to more than 16,000 members of the Luton community, bringing further richness to the Out of Hospital services delivered by ELFT.

Bramingham Park Medical Centre

The practices are now part of the ELFT Primary Care Directorate, which includes Leighton Road Surgery in Leighton Buzzard, Cauldwell Medical Centre in Bedford and East London’s Newham Transitional Practice, Health E1 and Greenhouse practices.

ELFT is a provider of primary care services to almost 65 thousand people across the boroughs of London, Bedfordshire, and Luton. With this addition ELFT has a presence in primary care in every borough.

Dr Mohit Venkataram, ELFT Executive Lead for Primary Care, remarked, “Welcoming such dedicated teams from Kingsway and Bramingham is truly exciting. The richness they bring with the service they have already provided to the community in Luton, coupled with the support ELFT brings as a large scale provider of Mental Health, Community Health and Primary Care services will support us in enriching lives in our diverse and vibrant Luton-based communities.”

The collaboration underscores ELFT's strategic focus on local population health, aligning with the priorities set by the NHS England Fuller stocktake report, and supports its pioneering role as the first Marmot Trust in the country.

Kingsway Health Centre