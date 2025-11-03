Two-year-old boy first patient at new theatre facilities for young patients at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

A two-year-old boy has given new theatre facilities for young patients a big thumbs up.

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) unveiled a suite of theatres and a planned surgery centre in the newly build Cedar Wing.

And on Monday, October 27 they welcomed paediatric patients requiring surgery to the facility, which has a dedicated children's bay of eight individual pods. Each patient is assigned a pod prior to surgery, and will return to a pod after surgery before being discharged.

The L&D says this will enable timely admissions and discharges, assist with a more efficient patient flow system, and improve patient experience and dignity.

Jayden and his parents

Two-year-old Jayden was the first patient, and following surgery performed by paediatric surgeon Roy Gurprashad, Jayden’s parents shared praise for everyone involved in their son’s care.

“If I had to give a score out of 10, it would be above and beyond. The staff have been brilliant, professional and kind – and it’s wonderful to see Jayden back to himself so quickly,” said Jayden’s dad.

Jayden was delighted to receive a gift after being one of the first patients treated in the new facilities, with his mum adding: “We received such a warm welcome and the team made sure Jayden had fun before his surgery. Mr Gurprashad, and the entire team have been great. Thank you so much.”

Mr Gurprashad said: “It was an absolute pleasure to treat Jayden as the very first paediatric patient in our brand-new theatres. I am so pleased to see how well and how quickly he’s recovering. Having a dedicated area in the Planned Surgery Centre for our young patients is going to make a real difference to their experience in our hospital, and I look forward to being part of many more of their journeys.”

Paediatric, theatres and project team opening the children bay in the planned surgery centre.

With thanks to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, the environment has been created into a calming and private space with wall vinyls and interactive sensory games.

Sarah Amexheta, head of charity, said: “Working alongside our theatre and paediatric teams, we recognised how important it is to create the right environment for our young patients. By transforming the reception and pods into calm, welcoming and age-appropriate spaces, we’ve made a real difference to their experience of care. We’re absolutely thrilled with the results and deeply grateful to everyone who supported this project.”