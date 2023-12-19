University academics contribute to new WHO guidelines on malnutrition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A research team led by the University of Bedfordshire has undertaken a series of projects to inform the new World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on preventing and managing malnutrition in infants and children aged five and under.

Commissioned by the WHO, the research was undertaken by a multi-disciplinary team of researchers from the University of Bedfordshire as well as the University of Dundee in the UK, and the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar in India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research was conducted as a series of systematic reviews that focused on a number of specific aspects related to nutrition and feeding for infants less than six months of age at risk of poor growth and development. These included the effectiveness of postnatal maternal or caregiver intentions, the effectiveness of interventions to manage difficulties with breastfeeding and views of parents and health care professionals about the equity, acceptability and feasibility of different types of supplementary milks and feeding techniques for babies who have trouble with breastfeeding.

The research has informed new WHO guidelines

The WHO used the evidence from these reviews to inform its decision making criteria. The new WHO guidelines were launched in November 2023 and include 21 recommendations and 12 good practice statements informed by the available evidence for the prevention and management of acute malnutrition in infants and children aged five and under.

Speaking about this new research, Dr Shuby Puthussery, project lead and Director of the Maternal & Child Health Research Centre (MCHRC) at Bedfordshire’s Institute for Health Research (IHR), said: “Sadly, more than 45 million infants and children under five years of age experience acute malnutrition each year globally, and this is exacerbated by ongoing crises including the Covid-19 pandemic climate change, and conflict.