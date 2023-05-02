University of Bedfordshire given £3 million to find ways to improve region’s health inequalities
The money will go towards tackling health and social care issues
NHS England has given £3 million to the University of Bedfordshire to research ways to improve health and social care inequalities across the region.
The grant was awarded to the university in collaboration with the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes Health and Care Partnership to fund the creation of an innovation hub. The hub will bring together academics and health and social career professionals to team up on projects, improving services and supporting patients.
Dr Louise Grant, executive dean faculty of health and social sciences at the University of Bedfordshire, said that the institution was delighted to be working with NHS BLMK Health & Care Partnership to reducing health and social inequalities. Dr Grant added: “Together I am sure we can make a significant contribution through our applied research interventions.”
The first year of research will look into inclusive workforces, new ways of working and safeguarding. Researchers will look how to improve access to care for older people, ethnic minority communities and disadvantaged communities.
Dr Yannis Pappas from the university has been appointed director of the research and innovation hub. The chair of BLMK Integrated Care Board, Dr Rima Makarem, said: “This is a very exciting opportunity to drive research and innovation in integrated health and care, placing the population, individual patients and the workforce at the centre and forefront of our work. Our ambition is to become nationally recognised leaders in the development of evidence-based interventions that successfully tackle health inequalities in our communities.”