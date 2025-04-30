University of Bedfordshire strengthens groundbreaking research partnership with Keech Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Bedfordshire has expanded its partnership with Keech Hospice, pledging to work together to support innovative projects that directly shape palliative and end-of-life care services.

The new collaboration will focus on underserved groups, including upcoming research led by the University into the needs of the local Eastern European community.

It will build on the success of previous joint projects, including a PhD-led study into the needs of children and families that has already shaped Keech’s children’s services.

The extended partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the palliative care sector, with national debate around assisted dying legislation highlighting the urgent need to better communicate the value of holistic, compassionate end-of-life care.

Professor Nasreen Ali, Professor of Public Health Equality at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Every idea starts somewhere. Research is about curiosity, connection and creating impact – and this collaboration aims to keep that spirit alive.”

At a research and collaboration session held earlier this month, Keech Hospice CEO Liz Searle addressed attendees from across the academic and healthcare sectors, highlighting the critical role research plays in ensuring palliative care meets the diverse and changing needs of the community.

At the session, Liz said: “There could never be a more important time to build the research and evidence base for palliative care – so we can speak loudly about what it does, and why it matters. This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to see evidence-based research make a real, practical difference on the ground.”

The University of Bedfordshire’s continued collaboration with Keech Hospice builds on the existing relationship between the two. In 2023, Georgina Constantinou graduated from the University after completing her PhD – part-funded by Keech – which looked at child palliative care and the impact on families.