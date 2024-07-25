Urgent call for blood donors as stocks in Luton drop to "unprecedented" low

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘amber alert’ has been issued to hospitals as blood stocks have dropped to unprecedentedly low levels.

NHS Blood and Transplant says the shortage has been caused by a “perfect storm” of increased demand for O type blood from hospitals following the cyber attack that impacted London hospitals combined with reduced collections due to high levels of unfilled appointments.

The alert is calling on hospitals to restrict the use of O type blood to essential cases only – and use substitutions where possible.

Today, national stocks of O Negative are just 1.6 days – while overall national stocks of blood across all types is 4.3 days.

There are over 12,000 appointments still to fill in donor centres across England over the next two weeks including around 200 at Luton Donor Centre.

O negative is the type that can be given to anyone – known as the universal blood type. It is used in emergencies or when a patient’s blood type is unknown. Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies. Just 8 per cent of the population have type O Negative but it makes up for around 16 per cent of hospital orders.

The service’s chief executive, Dr Jo Farrar, said: “We urgently need more O group donors in Luton to come forward and help boost stocks to treat patients needing treatment. Last month we saw an incredible response from donors who answered our call and filled up our centres, helping us meet the increased demands for blood throughout June. However, seven weeks on, the need for O negative blood in particular remains critical.

“We’re making an additional 1,000 appointments per week available, please take a moment to go online and book. If you can’t find an appointment immediately, please book in for coming days, weeks and months. We will have an ongoing need for donations. Thank you everyone for your support.”

Last week Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined to call to urge more donors to come forward.