US skyscrapers light up for Luton’s Keech Hospice Care

An ambitious Luton resident arranged for two American skyscrapers to be lit up for Keech Hospice Care.

Allama Sadi, 35, of Sundon Park, asked the Bank of America Plaza skyscraper in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the US Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles, California, to glow purple and blue to represent the charity’s colours.

Bank of America Plaza skyscraper, the US Bank Tower cake, and the US Bank Tower.

Allama said: “The US Bank Tower had the crown lit up in a static display for the duration of the night, while the whole structure of the Bank of America Plaza was alternating between purple and blue until dawn.

“Also, this summer, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the construction of the US Bank Tower, I commissioned Dunstable Cake House to create a cake that looked like the top part of the US Bank Tower, with the crown in Keech colours. The cake was given to the staff at my local Keech retail outlet in Sundon Park.”

The picture of the cake was used on the building’s official Twitter page to inform the city.

The buildings were lit up in the summer to help raise awareness about Keech Hospice Care, and Allama hopes his colourful mission will inspire others to support charity causes this winter.