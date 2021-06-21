Walk-in vaccine centres open in Luton and Dunstable throughout this week after weekend success

For the first time last weekend, all over 18s across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes were offered the vaccination.

The walk-in centres at Watling House in Dunstable and the Redgrave Centre in Luton were open throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday to all adults over 18.

The centres will continue to accept walk-ins without the need for booking over the next seven days.

Young people are taking up the offer to be vaccinated across Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

Opening times are as follows:

> Watling House, Dunstable - open from 9am to 5pm, Monday (today) to Sunday, June 27;

> Redgrave Centre, Luton - open from 9am to 7pm, Monday (today) to Sunday, June 27.

Dr Ed Sivills, medical director of Beds, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG), said: “This is a fantastic start to the over-18 programme!

"We need to vaccinate every adult now. Two jabs offer protection against all the current variants.