Nicotine pouches are becoming a popular alternative to vapes 🚭

The disposable vape ban is coming into place in the UK from June 1.

Nicotine pouches are becoming a popular alternative to vapes.

Whilst they can be used to help stop smoking, they can still have an impact on your health.

With the disposable vape ban coming into place at the beginning of June, vape users are searching for alternative products.

Nicotine pouches are becoming a popular alternative, with Google searches for the products increasing by over 5,000%.

While nicotine pouches have been popular in other countries, such as Sweden for many years, they are still relatively new to the UK. We’ve answered some of the most common questions on nicotine pouches and the impact they can have on your health.

As the disposable vape ban is set to come in from June 1, many vape users are switching to nicotine pouches. | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

What are nicotine pouches?

Nicotine pouches are a smoke and tobacco free alternative to vapes and cigarettes, they are legal in the UK and can be purchased at major supermarkets, corner shops and online.

Markus Lindblad, Director of Northerner, explains: “Nicotine pouches come in tea bag like pouches - they do not contain any tobacco leaf material.”

What is the difference between snus and nicotine pouches?

Snus is a type of smokeless tobacco product that is placed between the upper lip and the gums that originated in Sweden, it is illegal in the UK.

How many nicotine pouches is it safe to have a day?

It can really depend on the strength, flavour and brand of nicotine pouch, Marklus explained: “Nicotine pouches tend to last from 20 minutes up to 60 minutes, with peak effectiveness around 30 minutes.

“On average one nicotine pouch contains the equivalent amount of nicotine as one or two cigarettes. This varies depending on the strength of the nicotine pouch, however, with pouches, the nicotine is absorbed through the gums rather than inhaled as you would a cigarette, so the effect does not feel as strong.”

He recommends that nicotine pouch consumption should be based on an individual's experience with nicotine products.

What are the health risks of nicotine pouches?

More research is needed to determine the safety of nicotine pouches, they aren’t completely risk free and do contain nicotine which is addictive.

Side effects outlined by Web MD include:

Hiccups

Gum irritation

Nicotine addiction

Sore mouth

Upset stomach

Nicotine pouches are relatively new and health experts still don't know for certain how they might affect our health in the long run.

Marklus added: “Nicotine pouches aren’t completely risk free, however, they can be extremely effective in helping smokers to quit.”

