Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common endocrine disorder impacting one in eight women.

A new study has found that four out of 10 of those surveyed were unaware of PCOS.

It is one of the leading causes of fertility problems and if not properly managed can lead to additional health problems in later life.

There is no cure for PCOS, but symptoms can be managed.

A new study has revealed that almost half of those surveyed were unaware of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

The common endocrine disorder affects “one in every eight in the UK”, according to charity Verity PCOS, with symptoms including irregular periods, reduced fertility and unwanted facial or body hair.

The study of 2,000 men and women found that four out of 10 had not heard of the common condition. Chloe Fallon, beauty expert for Philips Lumea IPL hair removal devices, which commissioned the research in support of PCOS Awareness Month said: "This is a remarkably common condition that there's not enough awareness of."

Here’s everything you need to know about PCOS, signs and symptoms, how to access a diagnosis and where you can turn to if you need support.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is common endocrine condition that affects “one in every eight in the UK” according to Verity PCOS.

Polycystic ovaries are ovaries that contain small “cysts”, normally no bigger than eight millimetres each, they do not contain liquid and do not get bigger or burst, require surgical removal or lead to ovarian cancer. They are actually follicles that have not matured to be ovulated.

It was originally thought that these follicular cysts caused PCOS but we now know they are one of the symptoms and not everyone with PCOS will get them. Because of this, there are discussions around potentially changing the name of PCOS due to confusion amongst medical professionals and patients.

What are the symptoms of PCOS?

Symptoms of PCOS usually start during the adolescent years, however for some it can develop in later life. According to Verity PCOS, symptoms can include:

irregular periods, or a complete lack of periods

irregular ovulation, or no ovulation at all

reduced fertility – difficulty becoming pregnant

unwanted facial or body hair (hirsutism)

oily skin, acne

thinning hair or hair loss from the scalp (alopecia)

weight problems – being overweight, rapid weight gain, difficulty losing weight

depression and mood changes

How do you get diagnosed with PCOS?

According to the NHS, to meet the criteria to be diagnosed with PCOS you need to experience two of the symptoms outlined below, which include:

irregular periods or infrequent periods – this indicates that your ovaries do not regularly release eggs (ovulate)

blood tests showing you have high levels of "male hormones", such as testosterone (or sometimes just the signs of excess male hormones, even if the blood test is normal)

scans showing you have polycystic ovaries

You may also be sent for an ultrasound, to check for polycystic ovaries, however, Nice Guidelines state that polycystic ovaries do not have to be present to be diagnosed with PCOS, and that having polycystic ovaries alone does not establish a PCOS diagnosis.

What is a common myth about PCOS?

The name PCOS means that one of the most common myths about the condition is that if you don’t have cysts on your ovaries you can’t have PCOS. Debunking this, Professor Helen Mason, Formerly Professor in Reproductive Endocrinology, St. George’s, University of London, explained to Verity PCOS: “First of all, the cysts are inside the ovary, not on the outside.”

Professor Mason continues: “The diagnostic criteria for PCOS which were agreed a few years ago state that to have PCOS you have to have 2 out of 3 of the following: increased numbers of cysts/follicles on the ovaries, irregular or absent menstrual cycles and raised androgen or a clinical sign of this, such as hirsutism or acne. So the answer is that you can have PCOS without seeing cysts on the scan.”

If you suspect that you have PCOS you can find out more about the signs and symptoms and how to access support on Verity-PCOS.org.