A trailblazing programme that wraps health and social care around the needs of individual residents has expanded in Central Bedfordshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working Together, a partnership programme that coordinates care for individuals with complex or multiple needs, started in Leighton Buzzard and is now also supporting people in Dunstable.

Its aim is to put processes in place to identify what further help people need – whether it be from physical health, social care of mental health support - and then connect relevant services with each other and, most importantly, with people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme helps people of all ages stay healthier by putting multi-agency support in place that can prevent the need for hospital admissions.

Working Together - Helen Mills.

It also removes the need for people and carers to identify and contact different providers and services on their own, a process which can prove time-consuming, complicated and frustrating.

People who might benefit from wider support are identified by health or social care professionals, and from other agencies who then share details once consent is gained with the Working Together multi-disciplinary team (MDT) to discuss an appropriate care approach and devise a care package.

Working Together is led by NHS Bedfordshire Community Health Services (BCHS) and Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC). It also involves close working with a range of partners across health providers, social care and the voluntary sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ensuring everyone is connected – from NHS and social care services through to voluntary and social enterprise partners – is vital to providing the right care for people’s individual needs,” said Working Together clinical lead Helen Mills, from BCHS.