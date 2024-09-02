Young patients to travel in miniature Tesla electric car
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new acute services block will house eight brand new theatres with a dedicated support floor for pre and post-operative care.
Being in hospital can be extremely distressing for young patients, particularly when they are attending for surgery. By travelling to their procedure in an electric car, the aim is for children to be distracted and more at ease.
The car was donated to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity by the Tesla Owners Club for the UK, and has been warmly received by staff in theatres, paediatrics and the charity.
Steph Doyle, Quality Lead for Theatres at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital said: “The generous donation of a mini electric Tesla car by Tesla Owners Club is a wonderful way in which we can improve the experience of our paediatric patients admitted for surgery.
“We hope being able to drive the mini car from the arrivals area to theatres will help to create a positive memory for the children, reduce any fears they have and promote a calm experience whilst in hospital.”
Sarah Amexheta, Head of Charity at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity added: “We are always looking at ways to enhance our patients’ experience, and this wonderful gesture does exactly that for our young patients. We are delighted to welcome the mini Tesla to the Trust and know that it will make a difference to so many.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.