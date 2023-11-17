They will support patients to move away from criminal exploitation

Specialist youth workers are to be introduced at Luton and Dunstable hospital to offer support to patients at risk of violence and exploitation.

The Bedfordshire A&E navigators programme will work with young people aged 12 to 25 and will focus on patients who come into A&E with injuries linked to violence and exploitation, including self harm and assault injuries.

These people will be offered support to help them to move away from criminal exploitation, gangs and county lines-related activity.

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Between April 2016 and March 2021, 1,800 young people aged 10 to 24 came to Bedfordshire A&Es with assault related injuries.

Charity St Giles Trust, which runs similar schemes, will run the pilot service which is due to launch next year.

The project is being coordinated by the Office of the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner and is funded by the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU).PCC Festus Akinbusoye added: “Experts who work with young people will often talk about teachable moments, key points in a young person’s life where they can make important decisions about their future.

