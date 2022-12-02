News you can trust since 1891
A look back at King Charles - then Prince Charles' - visits to Luton
By Laura Hutchinson
10 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 1:04pm

King Charles is set to visit Luton next week – but while it’s his first visit since becoming King, it’s by no means his first trip to Luton.

His last visit was back in 2006 when he visited Dallow Community Centre and met with local dignataries and community groups.

Among them were the 24th Someries scout group, Dhol Group musicians, youngsters taking part in the Prince's Trust, the Tiger Black Belt Academy and young designers from Dallow School of Fashion.

But he's also been to Luton in 1998 – when he visited Marsh Farm – and 1985 when he stopped off at Vauxhall, Luton Airport and Park Square.

We’ve taken a dive into the archives to bring you these pictures of his previous visits to the town.

1. 2006

King Charles - then the Prince - last visited Luton in 2006

Photo: Luton News

2. 2006

Meeting members of the Tiger Black Belt Academy

Photo: Luton News

3. 2006

The then Prince Charles gets a music lesson from Manjat Singh

Photo: Luton News

4. 2006

Saying hello to the Scouts at Dallow Community Centre

Photo: Luton News

