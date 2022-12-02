22 pictures of King Charles' visits to Luton over the years
A look in our archives at previous visits by the King – then Prince Charles
King Charles is set to visit Luton next week – but while it’s his first visit since becoming King, it’s by no means his first trip to Luton.
His last visit was back in 2006 when he visited Dallow Community Centre and met with local dignataries and community groups.
Among them were the 24th Someries scout group, Dhol Group musicians, youngsters taking part in the Prince's Trust, the Tiger Black Belt Academy and young designers from Dallow School of Fashion.
But he's also been to Luton in 1998 – when he visited Marsh Farm – and 1985 when he stopped off at Vauxhall, Luton Airport and Park Square.
We’ve taken a dive into the archives to bring you these pictures of his previous visits to the town.