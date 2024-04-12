Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Council is delighted to announce details of its popular St George’s Day celebrations, which will be held at Wardown Park Bandstand this month.

Join in the medieval world activities, delivered by the History Knights team. Entertainment is free and will include an inflatable sword tournament, family jousting, dragon quest and hobby horse races, with medieval musicians and storytellers on hand to enchant and entertain.

There are also play tables, craft activities and archaeology trays, ensuring that whatever your age there’s free fun for everyone.

Luton Rising, the council’s airport company, is acting as the principal sponsor of the St George’s Day event.

Mark Turner, Service Director at Luton Rising said: "Luton Rising is delighted to be part of this year’s celebrations and proud to help fund such important and valued community events which take place across the town. We hope that everyone who comes along and joins in has an amazing day.”

Adam Divney, Service Director at Luton Council said: "With a medieval theme this year’s St George’s Day is going to be an enthralling day out and a great opportunity for friends and family to take part in many of the free activities on offer. Events like this give people more reasons to visit and experience everything that our town has to offer, and we are looking forward to the fun and excitement.”

The St George’s Day celebrations start at 10am on Saturday, April 20 and run until 3pm.