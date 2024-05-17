Bedfordshire's Wrest Park is one of Bridgerton's MOST Instagrammable filming spots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With season three of the period drama hitting our screens last night (Thursday), what better time to showcase the splendour of Wrest Park.

And it looks like we aren’t the only ones who love the Silsoe country estate as it’s fast becoming one of the most Instagrammable Bridgerton locations.

A new study by QR Code Generator has analysed Instagram data for season three’s filming locations to uncover which have been tagged the most by users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And what do you know, the Grade I listed country house and its beautiful gardens have come in at number five with 20,616 hashtags.

Wrest Park in Silsoe

Fans may recognise Wrest Park as the Bridgerton family’s country retreat as well as the orangery from the estate.

Coming in at number one was of course Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, followed by Hampton Court Palace in Richmond and Chiswick House.

But Bedfordshire’s showing in the ’gram ranking wasn’t too shabby. Not only did Wrest Park make the list, but Luton Hoo got seventh place with 17,120 posts featuring its hashtag #lutonhoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This stunning country estate appears throughout the show and for season three will provide the exterior of the printing press and Bridgerton family garden.