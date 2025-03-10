Could this mysterious painting loaned to Bedfordshire's Wrest Park be Lady Jane Grey?

Experts believe they may have uncovered the only painting of the ‘nine days queen’ before she was executed.

And what’s more – it’s been loaned to the stately home in Silsoe from a private collection, alongside six other paintings including one of Wrest’s most prominent owners Jemima Marchioness Grey (1723-1797).

But what of the other Grey?

Well, new research by English Heritage, including infrared reflectography, has provided compelling evidence in favour of confirming the mysterious portrait as the teenage queen.

Rachel Turnbull, English Heritage’s senior collections conservator, views the mysterious portrait (Picture: English Heritage)

And it’s the only known depiction to have been painted during her lifetime. It also shows significant changes were applied to the painting in later years, perhaps to depict its sitter as a Protestant martyr.

The new research provides much evidence in favour of it being Lady Jane Grey, including:

Dendrochronological (tree ring dating) analysis of the painted panel suggests a likely usage date for the panel between 1539 and circa 1571

Infrared reflectography shows the sitter’s costume has been significantly changed after the initial portrait was completed. Many changes can be seen around the sleeves which have been altered

The coif (a linen cap worn over the hair) has also been altered significantly – in scanning, a different shaped coif and potentially a hood with delicately depicted stitching can be seen framing the face

A striking change is visible in the eyes. Currently positioned looking to the sitter’s left, the eyes were previously looking to the sitter’s right looking past the viewer. At some point in the painting’s lifetime, the eyes, mouth and ears were also deliberately scratched out – this is likely an iconoclastic attack (the destroying of images for religious or political reasons) and an image of Lady Jane Grey in the National Portrait Gallery bears the same marks

Rachel Turnbull, English Heritage’s senior collections conservator, said: “While we can’t confirm that this is definitely Lady Jane Grey, our results certainly make a compelling argument. From the newly discovered evidence of a once perhaps more elaborate costume and the dating of the wooden panel from within her lifetime, to the deliberate scratching of her eyes, it is possible that we are looking at the shadows of a once more royal portrait of Lady Jane Grey, toned down into subdued, Protestant martyrdom after her death. Regardless of her identity, the results of our research have been fascinating.”

After viewing the portrait, Dr Philippa Gregory, historical author, said: “I was so excited to see this portrait when it was in the English Heritage conservation studio, especially as they have a tentative identification of Jane Grey. Certainly, the features are similar to those of her portrait at the National Portrait Gallery. This is such an interesting picture posing so many questions, and if this is Jane Grey, a valuable addition to the portraiture of this young heroine, as a woman of character – a powerful challenge to the traditional representation of her as a blindfolded victim.”