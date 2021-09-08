Discover the hidden histories of Luton

Luton's hidden history will be coming to life with a series of events next week.

There is something for everyone, from a quided walk through Plaiters Lea, an introduction to The Hatters during their Victorian years, the unveiling of blue plaques at The Bricklayers Arms and Luton Central Mosque and an evening of music at Marsh House Community Centre, among a list of activities planned.

Curating Luton - Heritage Strategy 2021-2031, co-created and funded by National Lottery Heritage Funding, sets out an ambition for Luton to transform lives through heritage. A Heritage Implementation Plan will also be developed to complement the recently launched Town Centre Masterplan.

One of the events will be Luton Town Football Club in the Victorian Era – Walking Tour on Sunday September 12. More details on the programme at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/lilly-smith-lbc-heritage-enabler-31590944415

It aims to help preserve and protect the town’s most valued heritage assets, reflecting the town’s diversity and enable skills and opportunities to be developed especially for young people.

The strategy follows a consultation with residents were consulted, and 30 groups from business, education, arts, culture and heritage communities who took part in various workshops.

Hidden heritage assets were recognised and the need to reveal them, along with the town’s award-winning parks, nationally accredited museums, designated conservation areas, listed buildings, monuments and prehistoric earthworks. Also recognised is Luton’s proud working-class background.

Some of the priorities of the strategy include encouraging civic pride and wellbeing by re-connecting Lutonians with the town. The strategy will also focus on economic regeneration to help grow the local economy through tourism and inward investment.

Also prioritised is conservation, preservation and the valuation of Luton’s heritage including nationally designated conservation areas and nationally listed buildings, as well as County Wildlife Sites.

Cllr Rob Roche, portfolio holder responsible for heritage and conservation said: “We are really pleased to have launched this piece of work – an ambition to transform lives through arts, culture and heritage as part of our town-wide vision for Luton 2040 and putting heritage at the heart of our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I also want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to my predecessor, Cllr Paul Castleman, who we sadly lost shortly before the launch of this strategy. Paul was passionately committed to preserving and promoting Luton's heritage, and was the driving force behind the beginning of this process. This strategy and all that it achieves will forever be a part of his great legacy to the town."