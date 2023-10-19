Diwali In Luton returns for a free two-day festival of lights celebration

Award-winning dance acts, cultural music, Asian singers and a parade are in the line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

October will go out with a bang in Luton, with a bumper Diwali celebration taking place at the end of the month.

Award-winning dance acts, cultural music, Asian singers and a parade are in the line-up for Diwali in Luton on Friday 27 and Saturday 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival – in its fifth year – returns to St George’s Square from Friday, 4pm to 10pm, and Saturday, 12pm to 10pm. The free entertainment will include cultural dancing, singing and

Festival-goers can expect a bumper-packed line-up.

visual arts along with traditional food and drink and funfair rides.

There will also be lantern-making workshops in The Mall ahead of the parade.

And a dramatic fireworks display from the rooftop of The Mall shopping centre will top off the festival of lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Events Manager Furhaad Ahmed thanked The Mall Luton for obtaining Arts Council funding, and the supporting organisations including Luton BID, HSBC Bank UK, Barnfield College, Greystone

Solicitors and Revoluton Arts.

He added: “It is thanks to all this generosity that our Hindu festival of lights is set to be bigger and better than ever before for our momentous landmark of five years.”

Roy Greening, BID Director and Centre Director of The Mall, commented: “It is so important to us to recognise and celebrate cultural events like Diwali in our wonderfully diverse town.

“We are delighted to be headline sponsor of this fantastic festival and can’t wait for the community to come together on the 27th and 28th October and enjoy it – everyone is welcome.”