Dunstable set to light up this Christmas

Dunstable' s Grove House Gardens can be seen in a new light on Wednesday (November 24).

It's part of a new Winter Lights Festival from 6-9 pm in the Gardens, as the town gets set for Christmas.

There will be an LED show, glow in the dark walkabout entertainers and stilt walkers along with different coloured displays and animations throughout the park, a the tunnel of light to walk through and play with interactive features.

Dunstable is set to glow on Wednesday

Town Centre Service officer Annette Clynes said: "Take a selfie or two with the contemporary cone of light, the illuminated bandstand, or the giant bauble. No need to book, just enjoy a stroll through our magically lit wonderland for all the family".

The free installation will be on every night from dusk until 11pm until Friday 7 January and has been part funded by the Welcome Back Fund.

Christmas Carols and a Torchlight Procession is being held at The Square on Friday, November 26. The school choirs of Dunstable will be singing in The Square from 7pm ready for the big count down of the Christmas tree light up.