Dunstable yesteryear - a parade of health and beauty

Keep-fit demonstrations by the Women’s League of Health and Beauty used to be a familiar sight throughout the UK.

The organisation, founded by Mollie Bagot in the 1930s advertising “fitness and fun that’s not just for mum” once had thousands of members. This photo of local members of the League, headed by a lady with a banner saying “God Is Love”, was taken at a carnival parade in around 1955.

There’s added interest in the scene today because the photo was taken in High Street South, Dunstable, and the splendid building in the background is just about recognisable as the former hotel called The Anchorage. This was converted into the United Services Club in 1921, supporting veterans of the First World War and their families.

Over the years the building has been altered and extended many times and only the original cellars remain. Before it became a hotel it was called Crawley Villa, the home of Dunstable’s Mayor, Alderman Arthur Langridge. It was set in three acres of ground which included an orchard, a tennis lawn, an orchid house, a 40-seater pavilion and a coach house.

Building in the background is now the United Services Club.

Ald Langridge is chiefly remembered today for the so-called Coronation Riots in Dunstable in 1902 when a mob stoned his house. They were angry at the manner in which decisions had been made to cancel festivities planned in the town to celebrate the crowning of King Edward VII The coronation had been postponed because the king was suffering from appendicitis.

Ald Langridge moved out of his villa Iin around 1906.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.