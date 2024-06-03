Dunstable Yesteryear: a park full of old-time cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 1937 photo to coincide with town's motor rally

Whipsnade Zoo’s car park was crammed with vehicles on a particularly busy Bank Holiday in 1937. A Dunstable Gazette photographer took this picture to illustrate a news report about the area’s holiday crowds. Today there’s added interest in the picture because it shows such a splendid array of old-time automobiles.

The photo will be featured in Dunstable and District Local History Society’s gazebos at the Classic Motor Rally to be held in Priory Gardens in Dunstable on Saturday (June 8). The event coincides with the spectacular (and noisy) truck convoy which passes through the town at around 10.15 that morning.

The history society is seizing the opportunity to display a number of other News-Gazette Yesteryear photos in its displays in the hope that car enthusiasts at the rally can identify vehicles shown in the pictures.

Also, as Saturday’s event follows the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the history society will feature the 1944 newspaper reports of Dunstable soldiers who were killed or wounded on the Normandy beachhead, together with photos of the Met Office at Dunstable which provided crucial weather information affecting the date of the invasion. There will also be information about the vital part played by Sir Harold Wernher of Luton Hoo in organising the manufacture of the invasion’s Mulberry harbours, the pontoons for which were made at Dunstable by the Bagshawe engineering company.