Dunstable Yesteryear - Air display on the Downs

Air displays sponsored by the Daily Express were once huge attractions at the gliding club’s airfield at the foot of Dunstable Downs. The inset photo here, showing rows of cars parked precariously on the surrounding slopes, gives some idea of the popularity of the events.

The main picture, taken by the Dunstable Gazette in August 1966, shows a Piper Pawnee aircraft which circled the airfield in company with a Spitfire. The Pawnee was a crop-spraying aircraft so it simulated that work by dropping clouds of dust over Pascombe Pit – the steepest part of downs once used for the traditional event of orange rolling every Easter.

A souvenir programme sold at the display, preserved by history society member David Underwood, lists events such as a fly-past of early British gliders, free-fall parachuting, radio-controlled model aircraft, glider aerobatics and the start of a manned-balloon race. A replica of a 1783 Montgolfier hot-air balloon, built by Hawker-Siddeley apprentices, and a replica of a Vickers “gun bus”, piloted by D G Addicott, were other attractions.

The air display at Dunstable Downs in 1966.

David remembers that there was much unscheduled drama at the display. The Vickers aircraft did a heavy landing and needed repairs to one of its undercarriage legs. The Montgolfier balloon was damaged beyond repair and a balloon made by pupils at a local school from plastic and Sellotape kept coming apart as they tried to inflate it. Later on, it flew into some electricity cables, causing a power cut at Totternhoe!

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.