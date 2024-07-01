Dunstable Yesteryear - Before the arrival of the Met Office
Brewers Hill Road in Dunstable was just a trackway when this postcard, published by the Loweth Studio, was mailed in 1923. It shows the old Brewers Hill Farm on the right.
The farm buildings, which were badly damaged by a fire in 1945, stood on part of what is now a children’s playground.
In 1926 the farm’s owner, Thomas Cook, sold some 55 acres of his land to Alice Mary Beecroft, whose name is commemorated by the present Beecroft housing estate. Dunstable Council bought some of this land from her in 1930 and part of this was requisitioned by the Air Ministry in 1940 to provide a new site for the Meteorological Office. This has been very much in the news in recent weeks because of the vital part it played in the D-Day invasion. It was sited, heavily camouflaged from German aircraft, at the end of the track pictured in this postcard.
The track, whose original route led to the Green Lanes and allowed local people to reach the Downs and Totternhoe Knolls, was the subject of great local controversy in 1889 nicknamed the Battle of Brewers Hill. The new railway to Leighton Buzzard had tried to block the route and there were public demonstrations and a High Court action. A level crossing was eventually installed.
The Loweth Studio, run by Messrs A G and A M Cook, issued a series of postcards of local views in the 1920s. The example here has been traced by Geoff Cox. The Studio was in what appears to have been a converted army hut, with a very elegantly furnished interior, at the rear of 175 High Street North, Dunstable. The Loweth photos were used in the series of Dunstable Guides published in the 1920s by James Tibbett.
Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.
